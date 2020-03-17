Insider Selling: Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 2,062 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $8,289.24.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 7,100 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,826.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,600 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $71,456.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 2,219 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $8,898.19.

On Friday, December 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,354 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $36,256.36.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $233,160.00.

Shares of LEAF traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 213,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

