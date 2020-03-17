Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 225 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

