Insight Chain Market Cap Tops $83.13 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $50.98 and $51.55. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $83.13 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00373922 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001047 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008878 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002921 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012784 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

