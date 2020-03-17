Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 196.64% from the stock’s current price.

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 291,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Insmed has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 659,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,766,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $23,617,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 340,472 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

