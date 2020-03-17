Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.32. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

