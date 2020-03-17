Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on I. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE I opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of I. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intelsat by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,048,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

