Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPRQF. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of PPRQF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

About Inter Pipeline

