Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 368,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.