Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,150

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intercontinental Hotels Group to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

IHG opened at GBX 2,794.50 ($36.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,812.97. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

