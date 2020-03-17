Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Internap has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Internap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

