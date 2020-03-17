International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

