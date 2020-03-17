Interzone Trading Down 14.3% This Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.02179115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.03425085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00638285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00679888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00085985 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00471500 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018611 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

