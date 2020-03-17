Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,453 shares during the period. Invesco comprises approximately 3.5% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,226,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 421,910 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,657,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

