Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Bain Capital Credit LP

Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006,662 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 71.1% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bain Capital Credit LP owned about 3.41% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $196,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BKLN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,989,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

