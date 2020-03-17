Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 17th (ACRX, ADNT, AIRYY, APNHY, ARA, ARI, ATHX, BCTF, BHR, BIOX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 17th:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. “

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

