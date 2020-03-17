Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) recently:

3/5/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,830 ($63.54) to GBX 4,710 ($61.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rio Tinto was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 4,830 ($63.54). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/11/2020 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.99).

2/11/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.68) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,409 ($44.84). 3,622,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,922.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,173.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Rio Tinto plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,374 ($44.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. This represents a yield of 4.53%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

