Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$322.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$345.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$375.00.

3/13/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$391.00 to C$361.00.

3/11/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$353.00 to C$329.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$357.00 to C$380.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$351.00 to C$353.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$380.00 to C$391.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$365.00 to C$375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$370.00 to C$385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$288.00 to C$293.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$370.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$340.00 to C$345.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$365.00 to C$380.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$288.00 to C$293.00.

1/17/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$340.00.

TSE:CP opened at C$263.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$341.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$321.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of C$254.00 and a one year high of C$365.69. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

