Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Husky Energy (HSE)

Husky Energy (TSE: HSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from C$6.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.00 to C$4.00.

3/16/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$5.00.

3/13/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

3/3/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

3/2/2020 – Husky Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.00.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

2/27/2020 – Husky Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

2/10/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

1/31/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.61. 6,505,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,642. Husky Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.16%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -35.46%.

In other news, Director Asim Ghosh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

