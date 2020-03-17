Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI):

3/16/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/15/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/12/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Kinder Morgan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Get Kinder Morgan Inc alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.