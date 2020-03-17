Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

3/10/2020 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/9/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $446.00 to $438.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Netflix was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/5/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $426.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate declined in the United States, primarily due to price hike and stiff competition. However, in international streaming markets, Netflix’s subscriber growth continued unabated, driven by a solid content portfolio. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with telcos bode well for Netflix.”

1/23/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $188.00 to $173.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix was given a new $430.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $426.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $425.00.

1/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.72 on Tuesday, reaching $312.56. 1,749,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,487. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

