Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

3/5/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 24.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

