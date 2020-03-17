Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/9/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/3/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 18,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,340. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

