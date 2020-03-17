Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GNC (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 342 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GNC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GNC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GNC by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in GNC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GNC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 293,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,813. GNC has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

GNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.