Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,627 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,232% compared to the typical daily volume of 559 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 178,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,702. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky purchased 14,792 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,572.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,792 shares of company stock worth $223,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

