Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 617 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,559. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $730.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.50 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

