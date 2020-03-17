Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS):

3/11/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/30/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/18/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

