IOST (IOST) Market Cap Hits $29.84 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Bitkub, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. IOST has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.36 or 0.04017340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Bitrue, DigiFinex, WazirX, IDEX, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DragonEX, Bithumb, Zebpay, CoinZest, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Coineal, BigONE, BitMax, Bitkub, CoinBene, Huobi, Kyber Network, Koinex, HitBTC, Binance, BitMart, IDAX, Upbit, DDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Vebitcoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

