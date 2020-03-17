IoTeX Trading 53.1% Lower This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. IoTeX has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.95 or 0.04093953 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039399 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

