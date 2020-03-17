IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VXZ)

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 50,202 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,042% compared to the typical daily volume of 382 call options.

Shares of VXZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sofos Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.