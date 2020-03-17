IQ.cash (IQ) Trading 80.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $42,515.64 and approximately $572.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 80.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,162 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,162 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

