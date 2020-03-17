IQE (IQEPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of IQE stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQEPF shares. Barclays downgraded IQE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

