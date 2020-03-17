Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $128.00 at SunTrust Banks

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $184.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.92. 91,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average is $149.96.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,538,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

