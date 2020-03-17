iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

