iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

IOO stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

