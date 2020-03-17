iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,493 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,483,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.