iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 432.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

