iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $41.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

