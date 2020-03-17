iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stake Lifted by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF comprises about 4.9% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 4.74% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 570,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,799. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

