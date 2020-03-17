iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $67,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 39,606,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,529,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.43 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

