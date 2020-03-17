iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,330 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 187,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 119,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.69. 976,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,749. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

