iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

