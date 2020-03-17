iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

