iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $113.79. 526,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

