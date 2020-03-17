Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,319,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,114 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco comprises about 2.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Itau Unibanco worth $112,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,579,240. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

ITUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

