J Sainsbury (JSAIY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY):

3/16/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

3/2/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/29/2020 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

2/27/2020 – J Sainsbury is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 118,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

