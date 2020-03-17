J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of J2 Global worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.