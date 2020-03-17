Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,601,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,390,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

