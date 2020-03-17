Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEC opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JEC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

