James D. Dondero Acquires 73,100 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero acquired 73,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,535.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,087. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

