James D. Dondero Sells 53,500 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $988.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

